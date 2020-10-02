CPRS National Announces The Winners Of The 2020 Awards Of Excellence

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2020 Awards of Excellence competition.

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2020 Awards of Excellence competition. This year's 68 Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners were selected as the best examples of Canadian public relations and communications out of this year's record breaking 192 submissions.

CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:

COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign

GOLD:Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority: Gordie Howe International Bridge - Community Benefits Plan

SILVER:NATIONAL Public Relations Inc. - Danone Celebrity Pancake Challenge

BRONZE:Waste Management of Canada Corporation - Waste Management's Battle Against Recycling Contamination - An Education Forum

Best Influencer Campaign

GOLD:BlueSky Communications - RBC Avion Creator Program

SILVER:North Strategic - Amex Business Edge Card Launch

SILVER:Swerve - Mattel Games Reconnect

BRONZE:Weber Shandwick - Canadian Tire 'Own The Water' Campaign

Best Integrated Communications

GOLD:The PR Department - Tabasco Seven Days of Eggs

GOLD: Sheridan College - Blown Away: Partnering on a Netflix Reality Series to Highlight Sheridan's Expertise in Glassblowing

SILVER:Argyle Public Relationships - Moose Lake Campaign

BRONZE:Osteoporosis Canada and Edelman Canada - Bubl x David Dixon

Best non-profit/NGO Campaign

GOLD:Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Soutenons les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal #TousenChoeurPCMR

SILVER: Edelman Canada - The Toker

BRONZE:Morin Relations Publiques - Accès aux soins de santé pour les femmes enceintes et les tout-petits de familles migrantes

BRONZE:Argyle Public Relationships - #OurHumanEnergy

Best Reputation Management Campaign

SILVER:FortisBC - Long-Term Crisis: Managing Communications through the Enbridge Pipeline Rupture

Best Use of Media Relations - Large Budget (More than $50,000 CAD)

GOLD:Craft Public Relations - The Launch of Café in Canada

SILVER:North Strategic - Amex Business Edge Card Launch

BRONZE:Edelman - New Central Library Opening

Best Use of Media Relations - Medium Budget ( $10,000 - $50,000 CAD)

GOLD:Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Soutenons les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal #TousenChoeurPCMR

GOLD:Paradigm Public Relations - Leading the Conversation During the Spring Home Buying Season: RBC's Annual Home Ownership Campaign

SILVER:Narrative - White Ribbon: Boys Don't Cry

BRONZE:Broad Reach Communications - Family Enterprise Matters

Best Use of Media Relations - Small Budget (less than $10,000 CAD)

GOLD:PortsToronto -The PortsToronto Seabin Pilot Program

SILVER: BlueSky Communications - 2019 YAC Prime Study

BRONZE:Munro Thompson Communications Inc. - Iskwew Air YVR Launch Event BRONZE: Proof Inc. - TikTok, but Don't Shock

Canadian Advocacy and Social Marketing Campaign of the Year

SILVER:Argyle Public Relationships - Stop Bill 66

SILVER:Morin Relations Publiques - Accès aux soins de santé pour les femmes enceintes et les tout-petits de familles migrantes

SILVER:Argyle Public Relationships - Moose Lake: Let's Cross the Finish Line Together

BRONZE:Randstad Canada - 2019 ESA Powerline Protection with Purpose

Canadian Digital Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD:Paradigm Public Relations - The Museum of Outdated Technology

SILVER:Argyle Public Relationships - Level Up 2.0

SILVER:Proof - Consumer Anti-Fraud Campaign

BRONZE:Argyle Public Relationships - Thank you Doctors: Celebrating 50 years of supporting physicians

Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year

GOLD:Niagara Health - Niagara Health - Route NH

SILVER: Edelman Canada - The World's Most Uncomfortable Bed

SILVER: Argyle Public Relationships - Hats for Hope

BRONZE: Edelman Canada - Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control Refresh

BRONZE:Canadian Patient Safety Institute - #ConquerSilence

Canadian Issues/Crisis Management Campaign of the Year

GOLD:Rogers Media - 'You People' - Managing a Cultural Conversation in Canada

GOLD:Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Soutenons les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal #TousenChoeurPCMR

SILVER:FortisBC - Long-Term Crisis: Managing Communications through the Enbridge Pipeline Rupture

Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Sheridan College - Blown Away: Partnering on a Netflix Reality Series to Highlight Sheridan's Expertise in Glassblowing

SILVER:The PR Department - Tabasco Seven Days of Eggs

BRONZE: Argyle Public Relationships - No More Eyescuses: Getting Ontarians to SEE the value of regular EYE CARE

Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD:Niagara Health - Niagara Health - Route NH Internal Communications Campaign

GOLD: Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Lancement de Helix

SILVER:CAE - CAEagora: A major transformation of CAE Workspaces!

BRONZE: Sheridan College - You speak. We'll listen. Engaging students and faculty in the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Survey

New Product or Service Launch

GOLD:The City of Red Deer - Blue & Black Cart Campaign

SILVER: Niagara Health - Niagara Health Engagement Network

BRONZE:Craft Public Relations - The Launch of Café in Canada

COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS

Best Multimedia Projects

GOLD:Paradigm Public Relations - The Museum of Outdated Technology

SILVER: Argyle Public Relationships - Crunch, Crunch, Crunch: Communicating early introduction guidance of allergens to Canadian consumers

SILVER: Fraser Health - Improving Board Meeting Accessibility and Engagement using Facebook Live Broadcasting

SILVER: Hill+Knowlton Strategies - 2019 Summary Report

BRONZE: Administration portuaire de Montréal - À bon port

Best Publication

GOLD:Dynacare - Supporting Healthy Lives - The Inaugural Dynacare CSR Report

SILVER:Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Rapport annuel aux employés 2018

BRONZE:De Beers Group - Communications Toolkit

Best Research

GOLD:Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent - Communiquer autrement : recherche collaborative sur la communication municipal

Best Special Events Projects

GOLD:Réseau de transport de Longueuil - Campagne « Prochain arrêt » Consultations publiques 2019

SILVER:Argyle Public Relationships - Agribusiness Trade Mission to Canada

SILVER:Weber Shandwick - Canadian Tire Christmas House

BRONZE: Alberta Blue Cross - The Wellness Summit

ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Agency Team of the Year

Proof Inc.

In House Team of Year

City of Red Deer, Communications & Strategic Planning

CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Niagara Health - Niagara Health - Route NH Internal Communications Campaign

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society - National

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society