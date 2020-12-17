CPPI And HSDF Release Report From Virtual Symposium: Artificial Intelligence: Transforming The Government Mission

Experts from across government, industry, and Congress collaborated on how to best support the federal government's adoption of AI

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Public Policy Innovation (CPPI) and the Homeland Security and Defense Forum (HSDF) released an original report based on the findings of the October 2020 virtual symposium entitled Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Government Mission. The event was sponsored by Dell Technologies, Intel, Microsoft Federal, Oracle, and ServiceNow, and attended by over 180 speakers and stakeholders from government, industry, and Congress.

This is a notification that the first release under this account has been submitted. Please follow up as appropriate.

"We are thrilled with the caliber of our speakers today," said Christopher Long, President of CPPI. "Building U.S. AI capabilities should be a national imperative. AI adoption across the U.S. government is increasing rapidly, and vast stores of government data are beginning to deliver tremendous advances in security, citizen services, innovation, and government decision-making." However, Long added "International adversaries are racing to dominate global AI leadership to challenge U.S. national security and economic prosperity."

Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN-3) agreed, warning, "The U.S. cannot afford to cede leadership in the technological arms race. If China surpasses us in a field like AI or quantum, it will have significant implications for U.S. national security, economic competitiveness, and way of life."

Luke McCormack, former Department Homeland Security CIO, led an engaging discussion on AI Applications for Good, while former Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, David Aguilar explored how AI and Edge Computing on the Frontlines is transforming the border mission. Dr. Reggie Brothers, CEO of NuWave Solutions and former Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security directed an intriguing discussion on Achieving Security Outcomes through AI.

Speakers all agreed that the government is making progress in AI, but a more coordinated approach is needed, and that the government can learn from the more advanced capabilities and understanding of the private sector. "With AI we need a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach that leverages public-private partnerships to our greatest advantage," stated Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL-2).

"The success of AI applications in government depends a great deal on security, data governance, clean data sets and an understanding of data sources," summarized Megan Mance, Executive Director of HSDF. "Leveraging cloud and storage innovations will help deliver AI capabilities to the mission operators on the front line."

Read the full report at https://www.hsdf.org

ABOUT EVENT ORGANIZERS:This event was hosted by the Center for Public Policy Innovation ( CPPI ) and the Homeland Security and Defense Forum ( HSDF ). CPPI is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit think tank whose mission is to assist government officials in addressing the challenging issues brought on by the rapid advancement of Technology. HSDF's mission is to facilitate dialogue between the public and private sectors on homeland and national security issues.

Media Contact: Megan Mance megan@hsdf.org

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cppi-and-hsdf-release-report-from-virtual-symposium-artificial-intelligence-transforming-the-government-mission-301195446.html

SOURCE Homeland Security and Defense Forum