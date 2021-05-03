CPI Card Group Inc. To Release First Quarter 2021 Results On May 11, 2021

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCQX: PMTS) (TSX: PMTS) ("CPI Card Group" or the "Company"), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for its first quarter 2021 before the market opens on May 11, 2021. Consistent with prior earnings releases, the Company plans to provide written commentary regarding its quarterly performance and other business matters in lieu of an earnings call. The earnings press release and additional written commentary will be made available at http://investor.cpicardgroup.com. The Company expects to resume hosting an earnings conference call when second quarter 2021 financial results are reported.

