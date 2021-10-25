CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Announces Date For Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Company's offices located at 91 Heartland Blvd., Edgewood New York, 11717. The record date for the meeting is November 4, 2021.

Proxy materials will be mailed to shareholders of record on or about November 19, 2021 and will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.cpiaero.com.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the date and time of and record date for the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In addition to statements which explicitly describe risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the term "will," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject to all of the other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, most recently in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020. Because the risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other unknown factors referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations CounselLHA Investor RelationsJody Burfening(212) 838-3777cpiaero@lhai.comwww.lhai.com