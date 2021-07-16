CPG Manufacturer Global Widget, Heavily In Growth Mode, Launches New Internship Program

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs ® and Nature's Script ™, the health and wellness brand Defense Boost ™ and a contract manufacturer for leading CBD, health and...

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs ® and Nature's Script ™, the health and wellness brand Defense Boost ™ and a contract manufacturer for leading CBD, health and wellness private label brands, welcomes its first-ever interns this summer as a part of its recently launched internship program.

"Internships are fundamental for today's college students to get hands-on experience as a part of their education," said Leanna von Merveldt, VP, Human Resources for Global Widget.

"Working with our Operations team, Global Widget's interns will be collaborating with different departments to implement business process improvements that will enable company growth in a lean and agile way," said Enrique Porras, Vice President of Operations.

Following the application and interview process, four interns began their summer internship on June 21. The program will run for approximately 16 weeks. Global Widget's first four interns are:

Cara Duong , a senior at the University of South Florida , studying Industrial Engineering

, a senior at the , studying Industrial Engineering Ellen Miranda , a May 2021 graduate from the University of Tampa with a bachelor's inInternational Business and Entrepreneurship

, a graduate from the with a bachelor's inInternational Business and Entrepreneurship Nathan Plumb , a May 2021 University of South Florida graduate with a bachelor's in Chemical Engineering

, a graduate with a bachelor's in Chemical Engineering Muhammad Nauman , a May 2021 University of South Florida graduate with a bachelor's in Industrial Engineering

"Internships not only benefit students and recent graduates by giving them hands-on experience in their chosen fields," von Merveldt said, "but they bring us fresh eyes to analyze and define new processes for smoother operations. It can also help build our talent pipeline for future positions in the organization and develop relationships with local colleges."

All four interns will be based at Global Widget's manufacturing headquarters in Tampa, Florida. For more information on internships with Global Widget, visit Global Widget's careers portal here.

About UsGlobal Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space and more than 250 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers and distributors worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

Media Contact:Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager 813.497.5752 | mediarelations@globalwidget.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpg-manufacturer-global-widget-heavily-in-growth-mode-launches-new-internship-program-301334935.html

SOURCE Global Widget