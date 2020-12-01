CPC Program Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Members of the TSX Venture Exchange Local Advisory Committees joined Tim Babcock Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange to recognize the announcement of key changes to the Capital Pool Company (CPC) Program and open the...

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Members of the TSX Venture Exchange Local Advisory Committees joined Tim Babcock Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange to recognize the announcement of key changes to the Capital Pool Company (CPC) Program and open the market.

The changes are meant to improve the CPC Program based on extensive consultation with industry stakeholders and will go into effect on January 1, 2021. A qualifying transaction (QT) with a CPC is the most common way that companies go public on TSX Venture Exchange. A QT with a CPC offers private companies access to capital, liquidity, and expertise to help them transition successfully into the public markets. For more information, please visit tsx.com/cpc .

