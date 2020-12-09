CPC Adds Larger Blind Mate Connector For Rack-Mounted Liquid Cooling Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company), part of Dover (DOV) - Get Report and maker of quick disconnects (QDs) designed specifically for liquid cooling of electronics, has expanded its BLQ Series with the new Everis™ BLQ6 blind mate connector. The Everis BLQ6 latchless connector achieves 3/8″ flow and a Cv of ~2.2 for high-performance liquid cooling. Specifically designed for rack and panel configurations, the chamfer design and connection tolerances are ideal for applications where operators have obstructed views to connections and disconnections yet still require connection assurance.

"Made of anodized aluminum, these lightweight and robust connectors feature the same patent-pending valve configuration as our existing LQ and BLQ lines of products," said Adan Ramirez, Associate Product Manager, CPC. "Reliability is of utmost importance given the proximity to processors, and CPC designed the Everis BLQ6 to provide maximum flow and with a dependable connection. The Everis BLQ6 is ideal for applications where the connection, disconnection and latching mechanism are maintained on a mounted server assembly."

The Everis BLQ6 quick disconnect is the third series of blind mate configurations in the BLQ Series portfolio. It follows the BLQ4 and the BLQ2 quick disconnect couplings, which launched in 2019.

"Like the predecessor BLQ4 and BLQ2 products, the BLQ6 connector is designed to optimize flow. With its larger size, impressive Cv and subsequent contribution to cooling ability, it enables system designers to increase their power and/or density," said Ramirez.

CPC quick disconnects are known for being robust, reliable and non-spill. The new Everis BLQ6 blind mate options offer secure liquid cooling connections, which are a necessary feature as misaligned or incomplete connections could result in damage to electronic equipment. Like the other products in the Everis LQ portfolio, the new Everis BLQ6 quick disconnect's multi-lobed seals provide redundant protection against leakage and lasting shape retention during extended periods of connection. Multi-lobe seals also deliver greater sealing efficiency than standard o-rings while requiring less force to connect. The Everis BLQ6 connector valve design has zero seal friction in the connected state, ensuring the valve closes quickly and reliably when the coupling is disconnected. This non-spill design allows disconnection under pressure without drips, protecting electronics from exposure to fluid and enabling hot swapping of equipment.

Additionally, the Everis BLQ6 blind mate couplings are available with an optional panel mounting kit. When the connector is set into place within the specified panel or blade orifice, the steel rings in the kit slide over the end and snap into place, providing additional stability of the coupling in the assembly during production. The optional mounting kit serves the body and/or insert, so there is no need to track pairing parts.

The BLQ6 is CPC's first product to bear the trademark name Everis. Everis was created to distinguish which connectors within CPC's product portfolio are designed and built specifically for liquid cooling applications. The attributes of Everis branded products take into consideration everything from material composition to valve design.

"CPC chose to develop the liquid cooling product nomenclature to help designers easily identify the best option for their needs among CPC's broad portfolio," says Beth Ann Wegener, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, CPC. "In markets where customers are faced with the option of choosing between industrial couplers, never intended to be used alongside delicate electronics, and purpose-built liquid cooling connectors, we believe this nomenclature will simplify their choices and improve their ability to specify appropriate couplings for their applications. The Everis name connotes strength, durability and technical expertise."

In the coming weeks and months, the Everis name will be applied to CPC's existing liquid cooling connector product lines and used in conjunction with all new quick disconnect products being brought to market for thermal management applications.

For more information about the performance and versatility of the CPC's Liquid Cooling solutions or any of the other 10,000+ innovative connection solutions CPC offers, please visit cpcworldwide.com.

About CPC:CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leading provider of quick disconnect couplings, fittings and connectors for the life sciences, biopharma, industrial and chemical handling markets. Over its 40-year history, CPC has built a portfolio of 10,000-plus connector products. CPC is an operating company within Dover Corporation. For a free catalog or more information, contact CPC, 2820 Cleveland Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113. Phone: 651-645-0091. Toll-free: 800-444-2474. Web: cpcworldwide.com.

About Dover:Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

