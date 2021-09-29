CPA Canada Welcomes New Board Chair And Vice-chair

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) today announced the appointment of a new chair and vice-chair for its board of directors.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) today announced the appointment of a new chair and vice-chair for its board of directors. Richard Olfert, FCPA, FCA, assumed the role of chair and Beth Wilson, FCPA, FCA, became vice-chair following CPA Canada's Annual Meeting of Members earlier today.

Olfert earned his accounting designation in 1988 and joined the CPA Canada Board of Directors in September 2019. Previously the board's vice-chair, he succeeds Amanda Whitewood, FCPA, FCMA, who completed her term of office after serving four years on the board, including two as chair.

"I have been fortunate to have Richard and my other board colleagues support me as the profession navigated a period of great change and uncertainty," said Whitewood. "Richard's extensive experience and strong ability to inspire and connect with others will serve him well as CPA Canada continually adapts to enhance the relevance and sustainability of the profession."

As chair, Olfert will draw on more than 30 years of world-class financial insight involving organizations across Canada in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Olfert is a senior partner at Deloitte, where he has been a member of the firm's National Executive Team, serving most recently as the firm's Chief Risk Officer and, previously, as Managing Partner of the Canadian Audit practice. He has also provided strategic direction to the firm in relation to audit quality and regulatory areas.

Within the accounting profession, Olfert is a longstanding volunteer on behalf of CPA Manitoba, having chaired CPA education-related organizations nationally and in western Canada. He was awarded the Certified Management Consultant (CMC) designation in 2009 and attained the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2017.

"I am honoured to be taking on this role, alongside our new vice-chair and our dedicated board of directors," said Olfert. "I look forward to working with the board and CPA Canada team as the organization leverages both the knowledge and skills within the profession to help it seize new opportunities, stimulate change and shape the future."

The new vice-chair, Wilson, joined the CPA Canada Board of Directors in September 2021. She is Dentons' Canada Chief Executive Officer and a member of the law firm's global leadership team, serving on the Global Board and Global Management Committee.

Prior to that, Wilson was the Managing Partner at KPMG in the Greater Toronto Area and served as a member of KPMG's Management Committee in various leadership positions. Currently, she serves on the board of IGM Financial, a leading wealth and asset management company with $265 billion in assets under management and advisement. She is also active as a board member of Toronto's Hospital for SickKids, Toronto CivicAction and Woodgreen Foundation.

Wilson is an accomplished and dedicated community leader. She exemplifies this through her board and community involvement, and her advancement of women in business, and has been recognized by leading organizations such as WXN, YWCA and the Toronto Canadian Women of Influence.

"I am eager to work with Richard, my board colleagues, fellow provincial, territorial and Bermudian counterparts, and the entire CPA Canada team as we collaborate to strengthen the profession and assist our members to deliver value in an ever-evolving landscape," said Wilson.

About CPA CanadaChartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. Representing more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide. cpacanada.ca

SOURCE CPA Canada