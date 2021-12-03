CPA Canada Congratulates 5,912 Successful CFE Writers

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) applauds the 5,912 individuals who successfully passed the September sitting of the profession's Common Final Examination (CFE).

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) applauds the 5,912 individuals who successfully passed the September sitting of the profession's Common Final Examination (CFE).

"The achievement for these dedicated individuals represents an important milestone on their way to becoming a member of our profession," says Charles-Antoine St-Jean, CPA Canada's president and CEO. "The commitment displayed in studying and writing against the backdrop of a pandemic gives us glimpse of the next generation of CPAs: strong, focused and unshakeable under pressure."

The three-day evaluation, which is designed to assess the skills, knowledge and judgement of the candidates, is an important aspect of the profession's certification process. Entering the CPA profession requires individuals to demonstrate a full range of skills and competencies gained through education, examinations and work experience.

As was the case in September 2020 and May 2021, every candidate was able to write the exam in an individually assigned hotel room to ensure that regional public health and safety guidelines were followed. "This approach prioritized safety but also maintained the integrity of the exam," explained St-Jean adding "a special thanks goes out to all those made the sitting possible."

Following each CFE, the profession recognizes the CFE writers who achieved the highest standings on the exam. Chloé Bourgault-Bourassa, from Vérificateur général du Québec in Quebec City, is the recipient of the September 2021 Governor General's Gold Medal Award as the September 2021 CFE's top writer. In addition to the award, she also receives a cash prize of $5,000.

Regional gold medals that came with a $2,500 cheque were awarded to three other students who topped the ranks of CFE writers in their part of the country. They were:

Western Canada - Sarah Wang , Deloitte LLP, Vancouver, British Columbia

- , Deloitte LLP, Ontario - André Caissie, Deloitte LLP, Ottawa

- André Caissie, Deloitte LLP, Atlantic Canada - Stacey Bailey , Morgan & Associates, , St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

For a complete list of honour roll members, the top writers of the CFE, please visit cpacanada.ca/CFEHonourRollList .

