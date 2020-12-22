CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Representatives from the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish joined TMX staff and Dave Daigle, Vice President, Radio & Local TV, Bell Media to recognize the annual campaign helping those in need around the holidays and open the market.

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Representatives from the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish joined TMX staff and Dave Daigle, Vice President, Radio & Local TV, Bell Media to recognize the annual campaign helping those in need around the holidays and open the market.

The 54th Annual CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish is one of the largest distributors of toys to children in need in the Greater Toronto Area. The program also provides financial assistance to hundreds of agencies, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of children across the GTA enjoy a holiday experience. With the help of The Royal Bank of Canada, AIR MILES, Amazon Canada, and the generous donations from our loyal viewers and listeners, the Wish is able to continue giving a kid a Christmas! For more information visit: www.thewish.ca

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited