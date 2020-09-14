CP Officially Opens New Multi-commodity Transload Facility In Montréal

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (CP) - Get Report will officially open its new multi-commodity transload facility in Montréal tomorrow. The new facility will offer transloading services and supplementary intermodal transportation and distribution services from CP's Côte Saint-Luc yard, with more space available for future expansions to provide customers with access to new markets. CP will operate the facility with TYT Group, a Québec-based freight transportation services provider.

The new rail-served facility features 118,000 square feet of customizable space designed to receive, unload, carry and deliver rail traffic for various commodities. Surrounded by more than 4,000 feet of existing and adjacent track, the location is ideal for indoor or outdoor transloading operations to keep goods moving efficiently on and off rail and throughout the broader supply chain.

"CP is building capacity and expanding our ability to serve customers by providing reliable multi-commodity transload services and logistics solutions," said Mike Mohan, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Regional Sales and Transload. "The site also offers 50 acres of additional expansion capacity so that we can continue to extend CP's reach to markets not directly served by rail."

With easy access to the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, highways 15, 20, 13, and 520 and with close proximity to the Port of Montréal, the yard and terminal are strategically positioned to create supply chain efficiencies for CP and customers by allowing for faster, more flexible and more reliable service.

