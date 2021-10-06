CP Group Hires Ryan Zader As Senior Vice President To Oversee Denver And Phoenix Markets

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Group, a leading owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States, today announced that they have hired Ryan Zader as Senior Vice President responsible for overseeing the Denver and Phoenix markets. The hire comes weeks after CP Group's official entry into the Denver market with the purchase of Granite Tower in the city's downtown.

Zader will be responsible for spearheading CP Group's growth in the Denver and Phoenix markets in addition to overseeing asset management in the region.

Focus on the Denver and Phoenix Office Markets

"The high job and population growth of Denver and Phoenix mirrors the balance of our target markets located throughout the Southeast and Southwest. Expanding into these markets completed our long-term SMILE states investment strategy," said Angelo Bianco, Managing Partner of CP Group. "Ryan's in-depth market knowledge and experience will aid us in achieving our goals. We are excited to continue the growth trajectory of our firm and extend our services into Denver and Phoenix under his leadership."

Zader joins the firm with over a decade of experience in commercial real estate, including eight years as Vice President of Zeller Realty Group's Western Region, where he focused on the Denver and Portland markets.

At Zeller, Zader was responsible for leading the firm's activity in both the Denver and Portland markets and its expansion efforts into other Western markets such as Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Phoenix.

"I am proud to join CP Group as it grows into these office markets," Zader said. "This is a pivotal time for the office sector in Denver and Phoenix and I look forward to joining the firm's team of experienced and skilled executives to expand its portfolio and create lasting value at office buildings across the country."

CP Group Continues its Upward Trajectory

CP Group continues to make headlines for its fast-paced growth over the past several months - from new hires in ESG and Design, the opening of a Washington DC office, launching a flexible workspace program, and the completion of over five million square feet and $1 billion in transactional activity. These transactions include, among others, the acquisitions of 28-story Five Post Oak Park office tower in Houston, CNN Center, the iconic tower in downtown Atlanta, and One Biscayne Tower, a 38-story office property in downtown Miami.

ABOUT CP GROUP

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 161 properties, totaling over 51 million square feet and representing over $6.5 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest and Atlanta's second-largest office landlord and rank 27th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has regional offices in Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

