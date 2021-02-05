CP Executives To Address Virtual Conferences In February

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (CP) - Get Report President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Creel, will address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Feb. 16, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. John Brooks, will address Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Feb. 18, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to live audio webcasts for both engagements at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of each event.

