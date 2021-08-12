Cox Helps People Connect To The Internet Through Federal Program

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A reliable internet connection can make all the difference by breaking down barriers and giving people the chance to participate in life more fully, even beyond their neighborhoods. That's why Cox Communications is working with local schools and libraries to help provide internet service through the FCC's Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program to help people get connected to what matters most.

The ECF program is open to students, educational staff and library patrons who would otherwise lack a sufficient connection to the internet for remote learning and remote library services. ECF will provide funding to schools and libraries to deliver internet services to individuals and families they determine need an internet connection. For those receiving program approval, Cox's ECF offering will equip customers with internet service with speeds of 50 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload and a wifi modem. The ECF program will subsidize costs for internet and equipment that the FCC determines are reasonable. Cox's ECF offering will cost (per household) a one-time $20 equipment charge and $30 per month for internet service, with no term agreement, no deposit, and access to 3m+ Cox Hotspots nationwide until June 30, 2022.

"We immediately raised our hand to participate in this federal program that helps connect people to the internet," said Pat Esser, President and CEO of Cox Communications. "Across the country, our teams are reaching out to school systems and libraries to ensure they're aware of the ECF program so they can help consumers take advantage of the program as soon as possible."

For more information on the FCC's ECF program, visit cox.com/ecf.

Additional support offerings to improve at-home learning experienceTo further assist qualified families in need Cox offers Connect2Compete (C2C), which is the company's low-cost internet solution for families with school-aged children who are enrolled in government financial assistance programs. C2C is designed to create digital equity for students and families that may have previously lacked internet access in their homes. Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting cox.com/c2c .

In May 2021, Cox announced a permanent speed increase for the C2C program. The program now provides download speeds of 50 Mbps to support families who qualify.

Cox also participates in the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Open to eligible Americans for a limited time, EBB is available to provide temporary financial assistance for internet service. Eligible families may qualify to receive up to $50 off their monthly bill based on their current internet service and equipment rental, or up to $75 if they live in a tribal area, for as long as government funds remain available.

For more information on the FCC's EBB program, visit cox.com/ebb.

About Cox CommunicationsCox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve nearly 7 million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-helps-people-connect-to-the-internet-through-federal-program-301354464.html

SOURCE Cox Communications