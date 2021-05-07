Cox Enterprises Provides $50K Scholarship Through Out Teach To Boost STEAM Instruction In Underserved Communities

ATLANTA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises is providing $50,000 in teacher scholarships for training from Out Teach, a national nonprofit, to boost STEAM instruction to create a more engaging and effective learning experience using the outdoors. Out Teach helps elementary school teachers transform education with hands-on outdoor STEAM activities.

The Cox Enterprises scholarships are dedicated to helping teachers across Georgia implement effective and innovative instructional strategies that unlock student performance and spark a love of STEAM.

"Empowering and engaging children in underserved communities has always been an important focus area for Cox," said Maury Wolfe, assistant vice president of corporate responsibility for Cox Enterprises. "We want to ensure that teachers have ongoing training and support to meet the needs of students facing systemic barriers, so those children can focus on discovering opportunities in STEAM that may positively impact them for the rest of their lives."

Out Teach CEO Jeanne McCarty said, "STEAM starts with science, and most elementary students get less than 20 minutes of science instruction on average per day. That's simply not enough to engage and inspire them to pursue STEAM subjects, or excite them about the idea of a future STEAM career. So at Out Teach, we equip teachers to use outdoors for STEAM instruction every day in a hands-on way that allows all children to thrive. And, we make it easy for teachers to bring STEAM into other core subjects. Outside, students don't just learn science, they become scientists, exploring, experimenting, and engineering solutions for real-world problems."

Cox's ongoing support and training for teachers will empower them with specific strategies to engage students in STEAM learning, discover potential careers and help mitigate learning loss resulting from the impact of COVID-19. Investing in teacher scholarships will amplify the impact of Cox's gift to the thousands of students taught throughout each recipient's career.

Cox Enterprises STEAM Scholarship details include:

Scholarships available for Georgia teachers in under-resourced elementary schools

teachers in under-resourced elementary schools Year-long professional development from Out Teach Master Teachers will help teachers use any campus outdoor space to create unforgettable STEAM learning experiences every day

Application window opens May 7 and closes June 30, 2021

For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit bit.ly/OutTeachScholarships . For more information on Cox Enterprises's STEAM education and COVID-19 relief efforts, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Cox EnterprisesCox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our collective impact report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

About Out TeachFor more than fifteen years, Out Teach has worked to ensure that every child, no matter their resources, receives an education that inspires, engages, and results in new opportunities to succeed. Out Teach partners with districts and schools serving students who face systemic barriers to achievement, coaching teachers to harness the power of student-driven learning outdoors. By equipping educators to use the outdoors to bring Science to life, Out Teach integrates Science across subject areas, and inspire students of all backgrounds with authentic hands-on Science learning. Out Teach also builds outdoor learning spaces containingfeatures that connect real-world meaning and context to every subject, sparking students' love of learning and inspiring exploration and discovery. Over the 2019-2020 school year, Out Teach supported more than 2,000 teachers and 50,000 students in six states plus the District of Columbia. To learn more about Out Teach, visit out-teach.org, or follow us on Twitter at @OutTeachEd, or @OutTeachEducation on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

