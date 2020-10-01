Cox Enterprises And The Trust For Public Land Announce Four National Finalists

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land have announced the four national finalists for the Cox Conserves Heroes Award, a program that recognizes volunteers who are creating, conserving or beautifying green space in their communities. The title of National Cox Conserves Hero and $50,000 will be awarded to one of the finalists.

"Volunteering your time and energy to help the environment deserves not only our recognition, but our appreciation as well," said Maury Wolfe, assistant vice president of corporate responsibility and public affairs for Cox Enterprises. "One of the goals of the Cox Conserves Heroes program is to shine a light on these people to thank them for all they do — and hope their work inspires others. Cox is honored to continue to support these individuals and bring attention to their causes."

Each finalist will receive $10,000 for the environmental nonprofit of their choice and have a chance to win the grand prize — a $50,000 donation to their favorite environmental nonprofit, courtesy of the James M. Cox Foundation. Each winner's story can be viewed on www.coxconservesheroes.com and the public can cast their vote between now and Oct. 15.

The 2020 national finalists include:

Northeast Region: Nicole Chandler, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Nonprofit: Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

South Region: Sherwood Bishop, San Marcos, Texas Nonprofit: San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance

Midwest Region: Aster Bekele, Indianapolis, Indiana Nonprofit: Keep Indianapolis Beautiful

West Region: Alberto Tlatoa, Los Angeles, California Nonprofit: South Central Farm Restoration Committee

"Parks and open space are the foundation of communities across the country, and people are fundamental to ensuring these special places thrive," said Diane Regas, president and CEO of The Trust for Public Land. "We are proud to have partnered with Cox Enterprises to celebrate these inspiring volunteers who are working to make their parks and public spaces healthier, happier, and more equitable."

The goal of the Cox Conserves Heroes program is to inspire and encourage individuals who are making a positive impact on the planet through volunteerism and honor them with financial support for their cause. A panel of civic and environmental leaders assembled by the Trust for Public Land selected winners from a pool of nominees for each of the regions.

In partnership with The Trust for Public Land, Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises' national Cox Conserves sustainability program. Through the Cox Conserves Heroes program, the James M. Cox Foundation has contributed more than $1.1 million to environmental nonprofits and honored approximately 200 volunteers across the country.

The winner of the 2020 National Cox Conserves Hero award will be announced in late October. To learn more about the program, visit www.coxconservesheroes.com.

