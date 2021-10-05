Cox Communications Completes Acquisition Of Segra's Commercial Enterprise And Carrier Business

ATLANTA and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications has finalized the acquisition of the commercial services segment of Charlotte, N.C.-based Segra, one of the largest privately-held fiber infrastructure providers in the U.S.

Segra is a leading super-regional, fiber-based provider serving commercial enterprise and carrier customers in nine states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast with fiber optic infrastructure and state-of-the-art voice and data technology solutions. The investment represents one of the largest in Cox Communications history. The Segra acquisition supports the company's ongoing focus of strategic infrastructure investments and its continued commitment to the business services market.

"Cox has invested more than $15 billion in its communities through infrastructure upgrades in the last decade and acquiring Segra's commercial services business underscores our commitment to continue to make big bets in the business services space," said Mark Greatrex, incoming president, Cox Communications. "An expanded geographical presence, greater network capacity and more services will be an immediate benefit for customers of both companies and will better enable us to meet the significant demand for our solutions."

Segra's existing management team will continue to lead the Segra enterprise and carrier organization following the acquisition, will retain the Segra brand and operate as a stand-alone business within the Cox family of companies.

"Segra's primary focus will continue to be on serving our customers. Our dedicated team of employees is our most important resource. Through them, we deliver a superior customer experience and demonstrate the value of our state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure. We'll continue to invest in our employees and our world-class network in order to exceed our customer's expectations," said Timothy Biltz, CEO of Segra. "Joining Cox strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for our products and services, which are mission critical to our customers. The Segra and Cox teams have been working diligently together to plan for a successful day one and beyond."

About Cox Communications:Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Cox Business:The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.

About Segra:Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, higher education and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra's technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.

