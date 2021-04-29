ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, today announced that it will redeem, on May 29, 2021, all of its outstanding 3.

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, today announced that it will redeem, on May 29, 2021, all of its outstanding 3.250 percent senior notes due 2022 (the "Notes") pursuant to the "make-whole" redemption provisions of the indenture (and applicable supplement thereto) governing the Notes. As of the date of this press release, $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding.

About Cox Communications Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning Cox's plans regarding the redemption of the Notes. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made. Cox is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-communications-announces-redemption-of-3-250-percent-senior-notes-due-2022--301280448.html

SOURCE Cox Communications