Cowen Outsourced Trading Adds To Boston Office

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (COWN) - Get Report ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Adam Strout has joined the Company's Outsourced Trading division as a Director. In his new position, Mr. Strout brings decades of experience in trading global equities for institutional clients at large brokerages as well as directly for portfolio managers at well-known investment management firms. A long-time resident of Massachusetts, Mr. Strout will be based in Cowen's Boston office and work with the firms' global team of 38 traders to bring our differentiated Outsourced Trading solution to clients in his local market. Mr. Strout will report to Bobby Croswell, Head of US Equity Outsourced Trading.

"Investment managers based in Massachusetts have long been a focus of our firm's Outsourced Trading solution and establishing a physical presence in the market is our way of demonstrating our continuing commitment to clients based in the area," said Mr. Croswell. "We are thrilled to have Adam join Cowen's Outsourced Trading team and are proud to have him represent the firm in Boston. We believe his deep roots in the area and the substantial relationships he has developed over decades will provide the firm with additional opportunities to tell our story and demonstrate the many ways we serve as a trusted partner to our clients."

Adam Strout joins Cowen from Diametric Capital, where he served as Head of Equity Trading and was responsible for all global equities, options, swaps and currency transactions for the manager investment platform, as well as managing street commission budgeting and prime broker reconciliations and settlements. Prior to this position, Mr. Strout was a Director in Global Sales Trading with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and before that, as a Vice President in Domestic Sales Trading with Deutsche Bank. Earlier in his career, Mr. Strout served as Vice President in Global Institutional Trading with Putnam Investments. Mr. Strout holds a BS in Business Communications from Bentley College.

"I'm very excited to bring my many years of trading experience on both the buy and sell side to Cowen Outsourced Trading. The tailored solutions the firm makes available to clients is quite impressive, and as the concept of outsourcing gains wider acceptance, be it as a complete offering or as an extension to a firm's existing infrastructure, I believe that additional investment managers in the Boston market will be interested in exploring the options available to them," said Mr. Strout.

