Cowbell Cyber Now Delivers Admitted, Standalone Cyber Insurance In 31 States

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced its standalone, admitted cyber insurance program - Cowbell Prime - is now available in 31 states.

These states now benefit from Cowbell's unique approach to cyber insurance, making cyber accessible to all businesses, regardless of size and industry, enabling them to get a relevant cyber policy, quickly.

The 2020 surge in cyber crime , ransomware and social engineering attacks has highlighted the need for cyber protection for all businesses. It's no longer 'if' but 'when' a business will face a cyber incident. Because of this, Cowbell is aggressively responding to changing market demand for transparent, high value cyber insurance programs that not only provide financial protection but also enable policyholders to proactively manage cyber risks.

"Our goals are clear. We want to enable every business to identify, quantify and mitigate their cyber risks by not only offering financial protection through insurance but also giving them immediate access to insights and recommendations to reduce such risks," said Trent Cooksley, Chief Operating Officer at Cowbell Cyber.

Leveraging hundreds of observations for real-time risk assessment, Cowbell is going beyond the use of revenue and industry to underwrite cyber. Anchored in Cowbell Factors, the underwriting process is more accurate, yet faster while delivering never-seen-before efficiencies to agents and brokers.

Agencies interested in distributing Cowbell Prime programs can contact Cowbell at agencies@cowbellcyber.ai or sign-up at https://cowbell.insure/for-agencies/ .

About Cowbell CyberCowbell Cyber is dedicated to providing standalone, admitted, individualized and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size businesses. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and provides SMBs with admitted cyber insurance on AM Best "A" rated paper with up to $15 Million in coverage. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure

