Coway Achieves A Grand Slam At The World's Top 3 Design Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," has been recognized for its refined innovation at the 2021 IDEA International Design Excellence Awards.

Coway Noble air purifier series (AP-2021A, AP-3021D, AP-1521B) won the Bronze Award in the Home category, and Coway air purifier AP-1720H was honored as a Finalist.

IDEA marks the third prestigious design award for Noble air purifiers this year. It's now achieved a grand slam at the world's top three international design ceremonies, with past wins at the iF Design Award 2021 and Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021.

Coway Noble air purifier series is a line of tower air purifiers created with a vision to transform air purifiers from functional appliances to works of art. Inspired by architecture, the tower-type design with a delicately illuminated display adds a premium aesthetic and elegance to any space. Its unique look naturally harmonizes with its surroundings.

In addition to the exterior design, the product also received praise for its convenient functionality. Some highlights include foldable, easy-to-replace filters for more efficient air intake and portability and an air-plate vent system that allows direct and indirect airflow to suit consumers' needs.

"We're honored that Coway Noble air purifier series brought home a Grand Slam of the industry's most prestigious design awards," said Hyun Joo Song, head of the Product Center at Coway. "We understand that our customers appreciate ingenious design, which is why it's at the core of our company values. By continuing to introduce innovative designs, we aim to strengthen Coway's brand value."

Hosted annually by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), IDEA is one of the most influential design awards programs in North America. IDEA honors excellence in design and awards products that push the industry forward with new ways to improve everyday life.

About Coway Co., Ltd.Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/

