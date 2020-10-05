COVID19TV.com - COVID Global Network Debuts As First Independent TV Network Focused On Coronavirus Data, Guidance, Prevention And Developments Across The 8 Regions Of The World

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover ,CEO of TVNET INC. today announced the launch of COVID19TV. com - COVID Global Network, an internet television destination and worldwide information resource for clinically confirmed medically validated data, informed guidance, and information targeting coronavirus therapeutic intervention and prevention.

COVID19TV is one of TVNET's HealthSciences networks and the platform also comprises rhe following:

WorldCancerInstitute.com Cancer Global Network

HealthMedica.com Health Wellness Network

NeuroMedica.com Brain Health Network

E0NS.com Longevity Network

NiteSleep.com. Sleep Health Network. [4thQ 2020]

COVID19TV is comprised of video segments, programs and professional medical guidance consistent with best practices consensus views of both US Federal government health agencies (FDA,CDC,AMA,NIH) as well as State and Municipal government public health organizations, private healthcare centers, and academic institutions including JohnsHopkins University daily statistical tracking of COVID cases globally in parallel with published information from recognized world health groups and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Nathan Sassover stated: "With the announcement that President Trump, the First Lady and numerous senior staff members have contracted the coronavirus, the globally pervasive and tenacious Covid-19 pandemic now permeates the White House with profoundly far reaching impact."This clearly illuminates the ubiquity of a virulent pathogen continuing to increase--not decrease--the trending scope of infections globally. Statements or assertions to the contrary, regardless of source, are purely delusional and contrary to the enlarging factual reality."

COVID19TV's objective and intended scope of content is to be inclusive of published therapeutic and prevention recommendations coupled with pragmatic insights, evolving vaccine developments and clinical updates provided within a non partisan online broadcast platform.

As the global pandemic continues its daily presence with enlarging human impact there is a compelling need for citizens worldwide to feel informed and also trust in the vast stream of pandemic data, direction and advice emerging from a multiplicity of sources.

COVID19TV's objective from inception is to be that broadcast venue.

https://COVID19TV.com

