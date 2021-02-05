Covid Testing Sites Continue As First Community Vaccination Sites Go Live For Florida Clinical Staffing Firm

FLORIDA based clinical staffing firm, Pulse, is going live with their first vaccination sites in Missouri on February 12th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Clinical Alliance, LLC, dba PCA, has been staffing Covid testing sites across Texas and Kansas since last year and is working with health officials to bring these and other vaccination sites live.

With plans and upcoming contracts in other states PCA's President & Executive Director, Will Adkins, says that they are well-positioned to continue staffing additional testing and vaccination sites around the country. " These new vaccination sites have been a long time coming and will play an important role in the Covid-19 response effort for these communities."

" With operations in multiple states and our existing partnerships in combination with our experience we are well-positioned to efficiently assist both government and private companies with their testing and vaccination programs."

" We can help officials identify and qualify vaccine candidates and offer a complete turnkey solution. That seems to be really important to some of these agencies and emergency response officials we are working with."

" Our caregivers are excited to be working on these efforts. My team is excited to be a part of this. We are extremely proud and very thankful have a small role in this very important nationwide initiative."

Pulse Clinical Alliance (PCA) is a Joint Commissioned Certified Clinical Agency based out of Jacksonville, FL. PCA provides a wide array of clinical solutions for their clients in all 50 states and Canada. Those solutions include Clinical Staffing, Workforce Management, Vendor Management, Advisory and MSP services.

For more information on PCA's emergency Covid-19 response services contact: information@pulseca.com or visit our website: Pulseca.com

