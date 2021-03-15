COVID Operations Bookazine Documents American Legion Family Performance During Pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "COVID Operations: The American Legion Family's Response to the Global Pandemic" is an 84-page, photo-filled bookazine that records ways in which the nation's largest veterans organization has confronted the...

INDIANAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "COVID Operations: The American Legion Family's Response to the Global Pandemic" is an 84-page, photo-filled bookazine that records ways in which the nation's largest veterans organization has confronted the coronavirus pandemic.

The limited-edition publication is now available for purchase through American Legion Emblem Sales for $9.95 per copy, plus shipping and handling. Orders may be placed online at www.legion.org/emblemsales or by phone at (888) 453-4466.

The bookazine documents the organization's efforts to obtain and deliver personal protective equipment when it was in short supply; donated blood when American Red Cross drives were canceled due to local restrictions; conducted Buddy Checks to assist isolated veterans and provide friendly outreach at a time of great challenge and confusion; offered the 100 Miles for Hope program as a way to get outside and stay healthy during the pandemic; fed thousands who were in need; adjusted to virtual and drive-by remembrance ceremonies; and showed what the recently adopted motto of the organization - Veterans Strengthening America - really means.

The publication captures experiences throughout the United States and beyond, from the development of food pantries to sewing and distributing protective face masks, that helped hundreds of thousands of veterans and others throughout the pandemic.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest U.S. veterans organization with nearly 2 million members in approximately 12,600 posts across the nation and in foreign countries. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Legionnaires accomplish this through the organization's four founding pillars of mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

Media contact: Jeff Stoffer, jstoffer@legion.org. (317) 630-1333

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-operations-bookazine-documents-american-legion-family-performance-during-pandemic-301247417.html

SOURCE The American Legion