COVID-19: Variants, Treatment, And Pandemic Prevention

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experimental Biology and Medicine (EBM), a multidisciplinary biomedical research journal, is working to advance our understanding of COVID-19. The Editor-in-Chief is currently handling manuscripts which focus on COVID to ensure that each paper undergoes a rapid yet rigorous review. EBM's publisher, SAGE, is committed to assisting in spreading research on COVID by ensuring all accepted manuscripts covering the virus are processed and published online as quickly as possible and are available via open access.

Experimental Biology and Medicine recently published four articles focused on COVID-19. Gasparini et al. (in press) examine ocular transmission of COVID-19 in Brazilian patients. Drs. Jogaleker, Veerbathini and Gangdaran (in press) review the impact of COVID variants on the ongoing pandemic and vaccine efficacy. Drs. Jogaleker, Veerabathini and Patel (2021) review recent studies on repurposed drugs that may be effective in treating COVID-19. Finally, Banerjee et al. (in press) report a new tool to prevent COVID virus replication.

Dr. Gasparini, School of Medical Sciences at the University of Campinas ( Brazil) and corresponding author for " Identification of SARS-CoV-2 on the ocular surface in a cohort of COVID-19 patients from Brazil," stated, "Although SARS-CoV-2 was found on the ocular surface of a minority of COVID-19 patients, our research shows that ocular transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is a possibility that needs to be considered, especially in the hospital environment. There is a potential risk for health and eyecare professionals to be infected during close contact with patients."

Meanwhile, the spread of variants throughout the world has made mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic difficult. Dr. Manasi P. Jogaleker, Brigham and Women's Hospital ( USA) and corresponding author for " SARS-CoV-2 Variants: A Double-Edged Sword?," said "SARS-CoV-2 evolution has presented challenges in mitigating the COVID-19 crisis across the globe. Variants of multiple lineages have emerged in several countries and are spreading worldwide as we begin to lift travel bans and loosen restrictions on mask wearing and distancing. This article sheds light on the mutations underlying each variant, their impact on viral transmissibility, and the efficacy of antibodies generated by vaccines or natural infection, and those present in convalescent plasma."

The rapid spread and surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the world require the rapid development of possible treatments. Dr. Manasi P. Jogaleker, Brigham and Women's Hospital ( USA) and corresponding author for " COVID-19: Antiviral Agents and Enzyme Inhibitors/Receptor Blockers in Development," said, "This article discusses the mechanism of action, adverse events, and clinical trials involving select antiviral agents, receptor blockers, and steroids. While vaccines are being administered in several countries, many developing countries are still facing vaccine shortages, resulting in delays in vaccinating their populations and a surge in COVID-19 infections. This paper will provide vital information for clinicians to effectively treat patients and cope with the surge in cases."

Finally, the spread of COVID-19 also sparked a push for innovative anti-viral treatments. Dr. Bithin Kumar Maji, Serampore College ( India) and corresponding author for Banerjee et al.'s " Manipulation of Genes Could Inhibit SARS-CoV-2 Infection that Causes COVID-19 Pandemics," said that their review "is mainly focused on the alternative approach of management against the pandemic to degrade the target sequence of RNA in SARS-CoV-2 by viral inhibition. This gene manipulation technology may reduce the infection and mortality rate globally. This antiviral tool-based technology can be delivered to infected patients via nebulizer, nasal spray or nasal drop."

While discussing the importance of these studies, Dr. Steven R. Goodman, Editor-in-Chief of Experimental Biology and Medicine, said, "The four COVID-19 related articles discussed above cover important subjects including ocular transmission of the virus, new variants, novel approaches to treatment, and ongoing clinical trials. EBM continues to strive to bring the scientific and clinical communities the necessary information to understand the progress on current and future therapeutic approaches against SARS-CoV-2."

Experimental Biology and Medicine, first established in 1903, is the journal of the Society of Experimental Biology and Medicine and is dedicated to the publication of multidisciplinary and inter-disciplinary research in the biomedical sciences. To learn more about the Society and how to become a member, visit www.sebm.org. For anyone interested in submitting a manuscript for consideration or viewing other articles published in the journal, please visit http://ebm.sagepub.com.

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-variants-treatment-and-pandemic-prevention-301337380.html

SOURCE Experimental Biology and Medicine