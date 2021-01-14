COVID-19 Vaccine: Making The Invisible Visible

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If COVID-19 was the invisible enemy, the COVID-19 vaccine is the invisible cure. Who's vaccinated - who isn't - and how can you tell who is who?

The answer: you can't - not without the proper verification, identification, and anti-counterfeit technology to prove validity.

Today, CastleBranch becomes one of the first companies in the world to issue Real Vaccination ID cards, incorporating sophisticated forgery-prevention technology to help individuals prove they've received the COVID-19 vaccine. Each card will be paired with a unique access code that, when the cardholder grants permission, can be used to electronically verify the individual's identity, vaccination status, and view validated primary-source vaccine documents.

With the CastleBranch Real Vaccination ID card, individuals will have third-party verified, physical evidence of their vaccination status. Cards will include built-in fraud-prevention measures, affording them greater freedom of movement - a passport to businesses, schools, transportation, events and more. Personal data used to create these cards will not be sold or given to any third-party entities for ulterior use. The individual will retain complete control and ownership over their own personal data, ensuring their self-sovereign digital identity is only used in a manner they see fit.

Currently, many organizations, including the CDC, only issue paper forms from a patchwork of labs - using language that may be confusing to a layperson - to confirm an individual's vaccination status. These documents can be easily forged, and their legitimacy is more important than ever, as organizations such as healthcare facilities, schools, workplaces, airlines, concert venues, places of business, and more rely on them to verify an individual's vaccination status prior to permitting admission.

CastleBranch Real Vaccination ID cards go above and beyond to provide validated vaccination status while utilizing highly sophisticated anti-fraud technology. They include name, address, date of birth, physical identifiers, photo, and a QR code, along with trusted anti-counterfeit technology such as ultraviolet ink, microtext, holographic film and silver foil to prevent fraud and forgery. Individuals and organizations can trust that the person holding a CastleBranch Real Vaccination ID who matches their photo ID and signature is the real individual who has obtained the COVID-19 vaccination, and can further validate the status electronically via an access code when granted permission by the cardholder. Private data about the individual will never be shared or collected in a database and distributed to third parties, ensuring a "Nothing About Me Without Me™" approach that empowers individuals to maintain control of their own self-sovereign digital identity.

Before qualifying for a Real Vaccination ID card, individuals will be asked to submit vaccination documentation to CastleBranch for review by highly trained specialists. CastleBranch will confirm vaccine manufacturer, administration date, time between doses, and verify the individual's identity in a manner consistent with state and federal privacy laws before a Real Vaccination ID card is issued.

CastleBranch is a nationally accredited consumer reporting agency with 20+ years of experience and one of the leading providers of vaccination and immunization tracking in the United States. The company has tracked, reviewed, and/or stored over 35 million medical documents - including complex vaccination and immunization documentation - for a majority of healthcare education programs in every state across the nation. CastleBranch's trusted review services are currently used to gain entry to highly secure operating rooms, healthcare facilities and nearly every hospital in the country. As a consumer reporting agency, CastleBranch handles all sensitive medical documents while maintaining compliance with HIPAA, FERPA, FCRA, GDPR, CCPA and other relevant state and federal privacy regulations.

"CastleBranch's Real Vaccination ID will be your passport to the world," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. "And with these passports, individuals will retain complete control and ownership over their own personal information, nothing about me without me." He added, "Over two decades ago, CastleBranch became the first company in the country to provide the general public with direct online access to state criminal records to help them prove identity. Today, we proudly continue to support the belief that a person's data is the property of the people - not the government or advertisers. We believe in empowering people to control and own their self-sovereign digital identities, and to helping them progress along to the next phase of their life's journey, wherever that may lead them. It's what we do. It's who we are. And it's how we will continue to stand with you as we have before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic."

About CastleBranch: Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

