COVID-19 Startup Curative Reaches 20 Million COVID-19 Test Results Milestone

SAN DIMAS, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 healthcare startup Curative recently reached 20 million COVID-19 PCR results released across the United States. Since offering COVID-19 services in the spring of 2020, with an EUA in April 2020, Curative currently administers 5% of all COVID-19 testing across the country. Through providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination services, Curative's mission is to build a healthier tomorrow by helping end the pandemic and provide essential health services.

Curative began in January 2020, led by CEO and co-founder Fred Turner, with the aim of improving outcomes for sepsis patients, but quickly pivoted to COVID-19 testing in March 2020 as a response to the pandemic, as Curative received an EUA for its PCR test from the FDA. Curative sought to offer a scalable solution to testing for COVID-19, with healthcare workers observing patient self-collected oral or nasal swabs and RT PCR testing using the same probes as the CDC assay. Curative is a team of over 7,000 healthcare workers and dedicated team members across the country that have contributed to reaching this milestone goal.

"Reaching this testing milestone is something Curative is very proud of, as our entire team has been dedicated throughout the pandemic in getting patients tested safely and efficiently, with the goal of ending COVID-19," said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. "We want to give a sincere thank you to all our partners and communities who welcomed us as an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep communities safe."

Curative was one of the first COVID-19 companies in the U.S. to offer accessible and scalable oral-fluid swab testing—an alternative method to nasopharyngeal testing for COVID-19. Health care worker (HCW) observed and directed self-collection by patients prevents exposure of healthcare workers to the virus, therefore reducing the amount of personal protective equipment used. Through this end-to-end testing system, Curative has reached communities across the country with limited access to COVID-19 testing.

"In keeping with our mission to end the current pandemic, we have evolved our business model to reach more and more patients who need vital COVID-19 services right now, including testing and vaccines," added Turner. "Curative puts patients' care first, and as we reach this milestone of 20 million tests administered, we are ready to take on more public health services for those who need it most."

Curative has provided non-clinical management services to deliver some of the earliest doses of COVID-19 vaccines. By contributing expertise and experience from COVID-19 testing, Curative has worked to operationalize vaccination sites across the country. To date, Curative, and its managed medical entities, have delivered nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccines. Curative continues to offer its PCR COVID-19 test at no direct cost to patients across the country. For more information on Curative's public health services offered, please visit curative.com .

About CurativeCurative is a leader in on-demand public health service programs and infrastructure development. From rapid, mass-scale testing and vaccines for COVID-19 to other essential services, Curative partners with communities to strengthen public health services with turn-key programs, easy-to-access experiences, and scalable infrastructure, keeping people everywhere safe, healthy, and informed. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and comprised of a team of doctors, scientists, engineers, and health industry experts, Curative began focusing on COVID-19 testing in early March 2020 upon realizing the urgent need for test development and production in the United States. With a growing network of over 13,000 sites across 18 states and three CLIA certified, high-complexity labs, Curative and its managed medical entities have the capacity to provide up to 1 million COVID tests and over 100,000 vaccines per week, and is rolling out a suite of other services in partnership with major cities, states, and organizations across the U.S. For more details on Curative, please visit curative.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

