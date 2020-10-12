COVID-19 Relief Drive Initiative, Along With Citizenship By Investment, Support Citizens In St Kitts And Nevis

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamber of Industry and Commerce in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis donated shopping vouchers worth $40,000 to the country's COVID-19 Relief Drive. The initiative, put forward through the Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services, aims to help families impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

The leaders of the ventures involved agreed that it is essential to assist the community by being more involved. As a result, vouchers in denominations of $50 and $100 will be distributed for use in local supermarkets. The COVID-19 Relief Drive Initiative ties in with the dual island's mission to improve the standard and quality of life for all people of St Kitts and Nevis. Therefore, since last year, the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) funded Poverty Alleviation Programme started providing households with low-income households with a monthly stipend.

During a recent webinar, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also reiterated a similar message when it came to helping those affected by COVID-19 through the CBI Programme. "It is the resources that we were able to save from the CBI Programme that allowed us to respond so early and properly," said Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris. "We were able to go into our savings which […] come from our putting aside some of the inflows from the CBI," he added.

Of all CBI programmes, St Kitts and Nevis remains a popular choice for investors seeking a second citizenship. As the first country to implement citizenship by investment in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis is recognised by the industry as the Platinum Standard. The government also provides the Accelerated Application Process (AAP) feature that can help clients get approval in 60 days.

The fund option remains the fastest route to citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Harris introduced the Sustainable Growth Fund in 2018, whereby applicants make a one-off contribution directly to a government fund. Once approved, citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can travel visa-free to over 150 countries and territories, with Foreign Minister Mark Brantley regularly announcing more visa waiver agreements. Until January 15, 2021, families of up to four can contribute US$150,000 instead of US$195,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund and become economic citizens.

