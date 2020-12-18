COVID-19: Pandemic-related Stressors Place A Substantial Burden On The Vulnerable Population And Healthcare Providers

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For individuals in addiction treatment, anxiety can complicate efforts to achieve recovery goals. Social and economic changes caused by the pandemic will continue to increase during this period, along with the traditional barriers to treatment access and adherence. Patients with substance use disorders have increased vulnerability and are experiencing new challenges accessing the services they need.

"Drug testing is more important now than ever. Many people struggle with their mental health as they isolate and social distance to stay safe. Providers are continuing to see higher rates of relapse in their patient population," said Miguel Gallego, President and CEO of Precision Diagnostics. "We are proud to be a part of the solution by providing NextGen technology and UpNEXT for providers to not only safely see their patients, but also have the best data to support treatment planning and Value Based Healthcare."

In the wake of COVID-19, Precision Diagnostics launched UpNEXT, a virtual waiting room, to support providers and staff so they can safely and efficiently treat patients throughout the pandemic. Precision UpNEXT is an easy-to-use online platform that relieves administrative burden and helps providers see patients with less risk of exposure by using a remote check-in process with mobile alerts.

Providers can visit precisiondxlab.com/upnext to see how UpNEXT can be customized to fit their needs, view information on UpNEXT, read testimonials, and to schedule a consultation with a Precision Diagnostics team member. Providers can also call 800.635.6901to learn more about UpNEXT.

Precision UpNEXT is an excellent tool for practices that are:

Adjusting workflows to maintain a safe environment for their patients and staff

Determining how to stay open

Experiencing a reduction in the number of patient visits

Utilizing telemedicine with patients who require medication monitoring

About Precision Diagnostics: Precision Diagnostics is the only U.S. laboratory to have invested in and committed to deploying the most advanced, ultra-high sensitivity LC-MS/MS technology for clinical urine and oral fluid drug testing. Our accredited laboratory's automated processes virtually eliminate human error, ensure fast turnaround times, and permit our scientists to focus on the data that merit their attention. Our testing methodology gives clinicians within the addiction, pain management, and primary care industries a better possibility of ensuring patient compliance and improving outcomes. We provide world-class client support and an analytics platform which delivers actionable data in a format that supports clinical decisions.

Stay up to date on the latest toxicology resources and services by following Precision on LinkedIn.

Contact: Tiana Powell marketing@precisiondxlab.com

Related Links https://www.precisiondxlab.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-pandemic-related-stressors-place-a-substantial-burden-on-the-vulnerable-population-and-healthcare-providers-301195520.html

SOURCE Precision Diagnostics