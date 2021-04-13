COVID-19 Is Wreaking Havoc On America's Home Tech; Skyrocketing Need For Repair

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our favorite devices are taking a hit. During the peak of the pandemic, tech care company Asurion saw nearly a 65% jump in repairs on broken home tech devices compared to the same time the previous year.

Since the pandemic began, people have heavily relied on their home tech to connect with family and friends, shop for essentials or simply to stay entertained. This heavy use has led to a rise in tech breakdowns including screens going black, slowing down or suddenly not working. Televisions nearly doubled, gaming devices skyrocketed 150%, computer repairs jumped 35% and tablet repairs jumped 40% during the second half of last year, Asurion data shows.

"Screen time has skyrocketed since the pandemic began, so it was only a matter of time before we started seeing a jump in people needing their tech repaired or replaced," said Mike Dolezal, Asurion Vice President of Home Technology Innovation. "Our customers rely on their devices and we want to ensure they are able to quickly repair, replace, protect and support their favorite tech when they need it the most. Asurion Home+ gets customers back up and running quickly with services like same-day cracked screen tablet repairs at uBreakiFix locations and claim reimbursement in as little as 30 minutes for quick device replacements."

Keep Your Tech Running
To keep your tech in good working order and reduce potential repair costs, Asurion Experts suggest visiting your nearest uBreakiFix store to receive a free diagnostic. Here are the top device warning signs to look for:

If your laptop starts running slowly or sometimes won't turn on, this can indicate any number of issues- from simple fixes like needing to update the operating system, to bigger issues like a hard drive problem or a virus. If your laptop or tablet won't hold a charge or will only work when plugged in, it may be time for a battery replacement. It's a simple fix that makes a huge difference. If your gaming consolegets hot quickly, the fan sounds louder than usual or you see dust built up around the vent, bring it into uBreakiFix for a thorough cleaning. Each of these signs mean there's a good chance dust has gotten through the console vent and has built-up inside the device, causing it to overheat.

The average U.S. home has nearly $5,000 worth of technology.

Asurion Home+ services include fast and easy repairs such as same-day cracked screen repairs on most tablets; U.S.-based 24/7 Expert tech help via online chat or phone; claim reimbursements in as little as 30 minutes after a claim is approved; porch pickup and other convenient shipping options for covered tech devices that need repair; and friendly in-person help at any of the more than 600 uBreakiFix stores nationwide at no additional cost. If your home tech breaks down, we'll fix it, repair it, or reimburse you for it - fast.



