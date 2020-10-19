COVID-19 Is Rejuvenating QR Codes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iWallet startup, on the cutting edge of the O2O revolution, launched QR Menu in effort to help businesses reopen safely. QR Menu converts paper menus into an online form that is viewed on a mobile device. COVID-19 has turned the world upside down creating challenges to bring people back. Contactless menus can help provide peace of mind to employees and customers when it's not business as usual.

iWallet QR Contactless Menu Helps Restaurants, Spas, and Wineries Reopen Safely

COVID has created new policies and procedures in order to meet reopening requirements. WebMD and other studies have reported restaurant menus to be one of the germiest touch points as it can contain 100 times more bacteria than toilet seats.

Businesses can eliminate sources of potential germs by implementing QR contactless menus which replaces the need for physical menus. It's a simple one step process to generate a QR menu at menu.iwallet.com. For consumers it's easier, they just point a camera at the QR code and tap the link that pops up to view the menu.

"I've been working on an exciting QR application project, however when COVID hit I saw the need to help small businesses reopen. What started locally ramped into something much bigger," States Jim Kolchin, iWallet Founder. "QR Menu was designed to be free because I know restaurants run on thin margins however it has been adopted globally including; Marriott International, Wynn Las Vegas, The Venetian, Panera Bread, Denny's and more!"

Key Benefits:

Safer to use- mitigates the spread of germs

Saves time- easy to update and make instant changes

Reduces costs- no more printing and ink expenses

Eco friendly- eliminates the millions of paper menus thrown out daily

Helps bring customers back

Reduced capacity, strict regulations combined with consumer habits that have changed, businesses don't need to scramble any further. QR contactless menu provide employees and customers a touch-free way to help keep them safe. Paper is going away and contactless menus are here to stay.

About iWalletiWallet is a touchless payment platform that was created with one thing in mind, helping businesses and service providers eliminate unnecessary processing fees. QR technology makes financial services more convenient and cost efficient. Using ACH bank transfers, the process is free to both merchants and consumers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Renee Borsack reneeborsack@gmail.com

