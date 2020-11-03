COVID-19 Impact On Air Filter Media Market - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " COVID-19 Impact on Air Filter Media Market by Type (Nonwoven Fabrics, Fiberglass, Filter Paper), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical,...

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " COVID-19 Impact on Air Filter Media Market by Type (Nonwoven Fabrics, Fiberglass, Filter Paper), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021 ", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Air Filter Media Market size is projected to grow from USD 710 million in 2020 to USD 738 million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Factors governing the air filter media market include growing industrialization and urbanization in APAC region, necessity for safe working environment at production sites and the growing demand for respiratory devices and face masks to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 virus.

Food & Beverage industry is projected to be the largest segment for air filter media market during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverage industry is expected to lead the air filter media market during the forecast period. The use of air filter media in this industry is increasing to maintain better food quality, control odor & humidity and minimize airborne contamination to food & beverage. The advent of Covid-19 pandemic has also seen demand shift due to the lockdown as restaurant traffic has decreased and e-commerce deliveries increased.

Nonwoven fabircs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the nonwoven fabrics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2021. The use of nonwoven fabrics in air filter media is increasing due to their high strength, absorbency, resilience, resistance to mechanical deformation and elasticity due to which they are used in major industries such as automotive, agriculture, engineering and pharmaceutical. In addition, the increasing demand from healthcare sector for finding solutions for limiting the transmission of Covid-19 virus, in also driving the market for nonwoven fabrics.

APAC is projected to register highest demand between 2020 and 2021 for the air filter media market.

The air filter media market in APAC is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. APAC has a large manufacturing base for medical instruments, equipment, and devices. Increasing requirement of these medical supplies and equipments from other COVID effected economies is boosting the production of air filter media in the region. In addition, APAC has a growing urbanization and industrialization base which is driving the air filter media market as it is an essential requirement for industrial processes and emission control.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo ( Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet ( Finland), 3M (US), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies ( Germany) and Camfil ( Sweden) are some of the leading air filter media market players. These players focused on developing new technologies and partnerships to fight against the impact of Covid-19 on a global level. They also helped in production of face masks.

