COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Analysis - Online Education Market 2020-2024 | Growing Advantages Of Online Learning To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 247.46 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online education market to register a CAGR of over 18%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing advantages of online learning will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Education Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Education Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Higher Education
- Test Preparation
- Language And Casual Learning
- Prim & Sec Supplemental Edu.
- Reskilling & Online Certifications
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Online Education Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the online education market in the education services industry include 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Online Education Market size
- Online Education Market trends
- Online Education Market industry analysis
The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online education market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Education Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online education market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online education market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online education market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online education market vendors
