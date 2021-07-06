COVID-19 Impact And Analysis|Artificial Intelligence Market In The Industrial Sector| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector, operating under the industrials segment.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector, operating under the industrials segment. The latest report on the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector 2021-2025 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 13.26 billion, at a CAGR of almost 47% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector 2021-2025 market is expected to have neutral & inferior growth.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Landing AI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Siemens AG are among some of the major market participants.

An increase in the adoption of data-guided decision-making has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the need for technical knowledge amongst operators might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, 36% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the process industries end-user segment recorded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominant position even during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the artificial intelligence market size in the industrial sector.

End-user

Process Industries



Discrete Industries

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector Size

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector Trends

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in the adoption of data-guided decision-making as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intel Corp.

Landing AI

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

