COVID-19 Impact And Analysis|4K2K TV Market 2021-2025|Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the 4K2K TV market, operating in the communication services industry. The latest report on the 4K2K TV market 2021-2025 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 1.96 billion, at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the 4K2K TV Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Negative & Inferior growth.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Growing demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of 4K2K TVs might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

4K2K TV Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

4K2K TV Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, 47% of the market's growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the 4K2K TV market in APAC. In addition, the 60-60 inches display size led the growth under the segment display size segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the other segments to the growth of the 4K2K market size.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Display size

60-69 inches



50-59 inches



Less than 49 inches



70-79 inches



80 and above

4K2K TV Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 4K2K TV market report covers the following areas:

4K2K TV Market Size

4K2K TV Market Trends

4K2K TV Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., Sony Corp., and TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. as some of the prime vendors of the 4K2K TV market contributing to the increasing 4K2K TV market size during the next few years.

4K2K TV Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist 4K2K TV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 4K2K TV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 4K2K TV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 4K2K TV market, vendors

