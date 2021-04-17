COVID-19 Impact Analysis On Online Tutoring Market During Q1 Of 2021| Expected To Reach USD 153.07 Billion By 2025| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The online tutoring market is expected to grow by USD 153.07 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the online tutoring market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download a Free Sample Report

The online tutoring market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Include: Global Online Education Market - Global online education market is segmented by Type (Higher education, Test preparation, Language and casual learning, Prim & sec supplemental edu., and Reskilling & online certifications) and Geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Self-paced E-learning Market - Global self-paced e-learning market is segmented by product (packaged content and services) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Online Tutoring Market Participants:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.The company offers K-12 education, career education, and other tutoring services.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.The company provides coaching for junior accountants, senior accountants, and other positions.

D2L Corp.The company offers K-12 learning management system.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/online-tutoring-market-industry-analysis

Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online tutoring market is segmented as below:

Product

STEM



Language Courses



Other Courses

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The online tutoring market is driven by the growing importance of STEM education. In addition, the strong global demand for test preparation is expected to trigger the online tutoring market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

More insights about the global trends impacting the future of the online tutoring market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40595

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-tutoring-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-online-tutoring-market-during-q1-of-2021-expected-to-reach-usd-153-07-billion-by-2025-technavio-301270403.html

SOURCE Technavio