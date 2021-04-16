COVID-19 Impact Analysis On Food Waste Management Market During Q1 Of 2021| Expected To Reach USD 7.3 Billion By 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food waste management market is expected to grow by USD 7.

The food waste management market is expected to grow by USD 7.30 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The conversion of food waste into biofuels and organic fertilizers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing risks of fire accidents will hamper market growth.

Food Waste Management Market: Disposal Method Landscape

Based on the disposal method, the market witnessed maximum growth in the landfill segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the economical nature of the landfill disposal method. The market growth in the landfill segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Food Waste Management Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 59% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The implementation of several regulations for ensuring the management of food waste efficiently and the protection of human health as well as the environment by governments will be crucial in driving the growth of the food waste management market in APAC during the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for food waste management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

