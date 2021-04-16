COVID-19 Impact Analysis On Elderly And Disabled Assistive Solutions Market During Q1 Of 2021| Expected To Reach USD 15.23 Billion By 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market is poised to grow by USD 15.

The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market is poised to grow by USD 15.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

The report on the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of disabled and aged people.

The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth of medical tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market covers the following areas:

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market SizingElderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market ForecastElderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Briggs Healthcare

Cochlear Ltd.

Demant AS

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products Inc.

Invacare Corp.

NOVA Medical Products

Permobil AB

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Sonova Holding AG

