COVID-19 Impact Analysis On E-cigarette Market During Q1 Of 2021| Expected To Reach USD 14.39 Billion By 2025|Technavio

The e-cigarette market is expected to grow by USD 14.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.

The increasing investments by vendors in the global e-cigarette market is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the stiff competition from other nicotine products will hamper the market growth.

E-cigarette Market: Product LandscapeBased on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the modular e-cigarette segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the launch of new products. The market growth in the modular e-cigarette segment will be significant over the forecast period.

E-cigarette Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Increasing promotional activities by vendors are driving the growth of the e-cigarette market in North America.

The US is one of the key markets for e-cigarette in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Nicopure Labs LLC

NJOY LLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Turning Point Brands Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements .

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

