COVID-19 Has Changed The Way Retailers Celebrate The Holidays This Year, But The Need Is Greater Than Ever

ANAHEIM,Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No one will be sitting on Santa's lap this Christmas. Traditional holiday get togethers are currently a thing of the past. The wrath of COVID-19 has forced retailers to rethink how to celebrate the season safely.

Making the holiday season a little easier for communities, Northgate González Market is one retailer coming up with new, safe ways to give back.

Every December for the last 25 years, thousands of families with little children would crowd in line outside of Northgate Market stores in hopes to meet Santa Claus and receive a new toy. This year the Latino-themed grocery chain worried given the surge in COVID cases whether they would be able to deliver toys again to boys and girls. But the company also saw the need for some holiday cheer was even greater this year for local families given so many traditional breadwinners were now unemployed.

A New, Safe Approach to Giving Back

On December 17, Northgate Market will giveaway 50,000 toys at 41 locations. Rather than waiting in line, families will be asked to go through a three-point drive-thru system where volunteers and store associates will safely hand out the toys. New enhanced COVID protocols are being put in place to keep all employees, volunteers, and families safe. Santa will still be there with his elves, but no one will be sitting on his lap or be able to take pictures with him.

"Holiday celebrations are a little different this year because of the pandemic," said Miguel Gonzalez, co-president at Northgate Market. "Yet, our hearts are filled with the

spirit of Christmas and our commitment is stronger than ever to bring joy and smiles to boys and girls across the southland."

For Northgate Market, giving back is part of its DNA. Since the start of the pandemic, the 40-year-old grocery store chain has donated more than $500,000 to local food banks and other charitable organizations.

This past Thanksgiving, Northgate Market partnered with Oportun, Hyundai Motor America and the Reynoso González Family Foundation to donate more than 2,800 turkey vouchers, providing some much-needed relief and holiday cheer for local families.

Some of the organizations receiving the turkey vouchers included Thriving Cities, Love Riverside, Migrant Edu Program, Alma Family Services, United Way of Orange County, Office of Los Angeles Council Member Curren D. Price, Office of Rep. Lorena Gonzalez, Office of Rep. Shirley Weber, and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

"We were proud to help families throughout Southern California celebrate the holidays by providing them with a turkey, masks, and sanitizing materials so they can celebrate

safely with their loved ones," said Stacy Newton, senior vice president of Retail for Oportun. "We know that these communities have been hard hit by COVID, and we thank our local partners for hosting distribution events, and we wish everyone a happy, healthy, and above all safe holiday season."

About Northgate González MarketFounded in 1980 Northgate González Market is an authentic, family-owned and operated Hispanic supermarket chain with 41 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties. Headquartered in Anaheim, Calif., Northgate Market maintains its cultural heritage by offering its customers the best quality and freshest foods and personalized service. Northgate Market's commitment to its communities is furthered by the González Reynoso Family Foundation by providing scholarships and assisting families in need. Visit www.northgatemarket.com for more information.

