DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the outlook for the United States economy is "extraordinarily uncertain" as the rise in Covid-19 cases continues to take an economic toll on the country."A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities," Powell said Tuesday to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.Powell said the Fed would continue to keep interest rates at zero and buy asset purchases at a rate of $80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 billion agency mortgage-backed securities per month.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "COVID-19 Cases Continue to Take an Economic Toll on the United States"

