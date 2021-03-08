Covetrus Announces Vice President Of Global Talent Management

Covetrus (CVET) - Get Report, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the addition of Stacey M.M. Shirra as vice president of global talent management. The newly created post is a strategic role designed to drive the Company's acceleration of its three-year plan.

Shirra is responsible for Covetrus' global talent strategy including building a strong talent bench across the organization. As part of her role, she will focus on investing in and developing employees, and helping drive an innovative fast-moving culture. She is also responsible for leading the Company's Diversity & Inclusion initiatives.

"I am pleased to welcome Stacey to our global leadership team," said Ditte Marstrand Wulf, Covetrus CHRO. "Our employees are our strength and the most important factor for our future success. The role that Stacey is stepping into is critical to the growth and health of our organization and business. We look forward to her contributions and strong leadership within our high-performing culture."

Stacey M.M. Shirra brings expertise ranging from learning and development to succession planning. She joins Covetrus from Apple, where she served in their Global Talent Management & Organizational Readiness group. While there, she designed, led and implemented global executive development and performance management programs. In her role at Covetrus, Stacey will also lead organizational health and performance management.

Stacey has lived and worked in the UK, Asia and most recently in Silicon Valley. She co-authored Persistence at e-Learning in a China Corporate Training Context, which examines success rates for e-learning delivered in a corporate environment. Stacey is a member of GlobalScot, a worldwide network of entrepreneurial and inspirational business leaders dedicated to supporting Scotland's ambitious companies. Stacy is a panelist on GlobalScot's International Women's Day webinar which will focus on achieving diversity in leadership roles. You can watch the webinar on-demand here https://www.globalscot.com/business-events-webinars.

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.

