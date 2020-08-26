CoveringsETC Announces Launch Of New Terrazzo Collection

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoveringsETC, a leader in sustainable hard-surface finish materials, launches their exciting new product line Urban Fossil - an alluring new collection of Terrazzo designs that are not only made of 100% recycled material, but are also 100% recyclable. CoveringsETC's Eco-Terr ® family of products offers a select variety of specialty Terrazzo finishes, in addition to following strict Future Friendly™ guidelines which showcase a production model for Circular Economy initiatives that contribute toward a zero waste society . Request a sample by clicking here, or visit www.coveringsetc.com.

As with all surface materials offered by CoveringsETC, Eco-Terr products deviate from the take-make-waste model of our current linear economy, and instead adopt a make-use-reuse approach in order to close the loop on stone recycling. This means products contribute zero waste to landfills as they are made of 100% recycled natural materials saved from contaminating waterways, demolished buildings and inactive stone quarries. These materials are sourced from local suppliers and carefully selected and combined to enable their infinite recyclability.

The manufacturing process of Eco-Terr is chemical free (no resins or "smell") with zero VOCs (volatile organic compounds or "off-gassing") which significantly improves indoor air quality. Additionally, due to enhanced manufacturing techniques, the final product does not support microbial growth (no germs or bacteria). An Eco-Terr tile installation is timeless and so resilient it will basically outlive the building, with an LCA of 60+ years. The CoveringsETC Eco-Terr Urban Fossil collection offers a contemporary look with a diversity of aggregates that vary in shape, size and color, making each piece a one of a kind.

CoveringsETC's initiative of bringing circular products to the marketplace extends far beyond the Eco-Terr family of products. Hard-surface finish design options are also available in Bio-Glass®, the renowned product made of 100% post consumer upcycled glass bottles that is infinitely recyclable; Bio-Luminum, made of recycled aluminum from aircraft graveyards; or Eco-Cem®, made with recycled wood pulp.

Committed to The United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development, CoveringsETC proudly employs circular practices both in the manufacturing and packaging processes of their products. As a member of the United States Green Building Council since 2001, these same products may help contribute toward LEED points with USGBC building certification projects.

