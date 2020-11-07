Covered California Launches Open Enrollment Featuring HHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti And Millions Of Masks

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means having health care coverage is more important than ever. Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee will join Dr. Mark Ghaly, the Secretary of California's Health and Human Services Agency, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to participate in a virtual press conference to officially kickoff California's open enrollment period for 2021 coverage.

The virtual event will take place one day before oral arguments are scheduled before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could invalidate the Affordable Care Act, which provides health care to millions of Californians through Covered California and Medi-Cal.

WHO:

Peter Lee , Executive Director, Covered California

, Executive Director, Covered California Dr. Mark Ghaly , Secretary of California's Health and Human Services Agency and Covered California Board Chair

, Secretary of Health and Human Services Agency and Covered California Board Chair Eric Garcetti , Mayor of Los Angeles

, Mayor of Dr. Ilan Shapiro , Medical Director of Health Education and Wellness, AltaMed Health Services

, Medical Director of Health Education and Wellness, AltaMed Health Services Sonya Young Aadam , Chief Executive Officer, California Black Women's Health Project

, Chief Executive Officer, California Black Women's Health Project Connie Chung Joe , Chief Executive Officer, Asian Americans Advancing Justice

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

9-10 a.m. PST

WHERE: Credentialed media only. Please log-in 10 minutes before the event. It will start promptly.

9-10 am https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2162451710591955472

10:00 - 10:30 am

Especial para medios en españolJoin Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89895525253?pwd=MjQ4bXNucDlBNFlqZTE2czVwY2IzZz09

Meeting ID: 898 9552 5253Passcode: 449246

