Cover Art Market Increases Support For Motion Album Cover Art

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Art Market (CAM) today announces increased support for Motion Album Cover Art. Motion Covers are animated versions of traditional Album Cover Art. Motion Covers stand out, captivating listeners, creating more interest and streams.

CAM platform's Cover Discovery Engine™ (CDE) now supports Motion Covers allowing recording artists to find Motion Covers easier and faster. Also, CAM is in the process of training Graphic Designers, who sell their Cover Art on CAM, how to implement and offer motion functionality to their cover designs.

"I bought my cover from CAM and added the motion option. The motion in my cover makes my music pop and stand out. My CAM experience was great; it was just like they promised, easy and affordable. I highly recommend recording artists shop CAM for their Album Covers ," said Matt Square, Recording Artist. Listen to and see his motion cover music here.

"Over the last several months, we have seen an increase in demand for Motion Covers," said Dameon Spencer, Founder of Cover Art Market. "Motion Covers will be mainstream within the next year. CAM is well-positioned to help recording artists of all levels release their music with motion".

About Cover Art MarketOur mission is to make Cover Art easy and affordable. CAM is a platform to buy and sell album cover art. We offer pre-made, motion and custom design covers by Graphic Designers for Recording Artists of all levels. CAM covers meet the specifications and are ready for publishing on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, and others, and delivered within 48 hours. For more information, visit www.coverartmarket.com and follow us on Instagram.

