Coveo Solutions Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Louis Têtu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Coveo Solutions, Laurent Simoneau, President and Chief Technology Officer, Coveo Solutions, Jean Lavigueur, Chief Financial Officer, Coveo Solutions, ("Coveo" or the "Company") (TSX: CVO), and their team joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group and Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Coveo believes that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. The Company is a market- leading AI-powered relevance platform that aims to enable its customers to deliver the relevant experiences that it believes people expect. Coveo's SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. The Company provides solutions for ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Its solutions are designed to provide tangible value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Coveo's AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world's most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: 120 Adelaide St. W. Toronto

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange