Covectra Introduces Next Generation StellaGuard - Smart Label And Mobile Authentication Solution To Combat Counterfeiting Of Products

First Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Solution to Bring Mobile Product Authentication to Consumers Worldwide; Combines Two Methods of Simultaneous Authentication with Serialization and Random Patterns and Numbers of Holographic Stars

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covectra, a leader in track and trace solutions, today announced the next generation of StellaGuard, a smart label and mobile authentication solution that will enable brand managers and consumers for the first time to easily and more accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting. Today's top brands - from clothing, handbags, shoes, cosmetics, liquor, and sporting goods to consumer electronics, automotive spare parts, and pharmaceuticals- can now rely on StellaGuard's highly secure, cloud-based mobile authentication solution to protect buyers, identify illicit sellers, provide universal brand protection, and strengthen track and tracing capabilities throughout the supply chain. The new version of StellaGuard includes significant enhancements, including the unique combination of two methods of authentication simultaneously - serialization and the use of random numbers and holographic star patterns to provide a virtually impossible label to counterfeit.

In today's retail and e-commerce environment, the problem of fraud and counterfeit products continues to grow, impacting the bottom line and brand integrity for legitimate retailers and posing a health and safety hazard with potentially dangerous consequences to consumers. With third-party merchants popping up exponentially, existing security product labels either require specialized reading devices or lack the ability for manufacturers to comprehensively trace their products through the supply chain to the consumer.

"Today's global brands are scrambling to step up their efforts in cracking down on the number of counterfeited products streaming into the supply chain every day," said Steve Wood, Covectra's CEO. "Our StellaGuard smart label and mobile authentication solution provides a new weapon for enhanced counterfeit detection and prevention and, when combined with our AuthentiTrack solution, will provide a comprehensive track and trace program which can be scaled to any operation."

Unique Smart Label Makes Counterfeiting Virtually ImpossibleBrands can now serialize their products with Covectra's unique StellaGuard smart label. The new label provides a dual layer of protection with a unique, patented, non-reproducible film that combines a serialized QR barcode with a 3D image of holographic "stars" embedded in a random, non-repeatable pattern, distributed at varying depths and positions inside the label.

New Smart Dashboards Enable Analytics to Identify Authentication IssuesWith StellaGuard, brand managers can now quickly identify and analyze scans that their consumers have taken.

Easy and Accurate Product Authentication Using any SmartphoneUsing any smartphone, consumers simply scan the product's barcode using the free StellaGuard mobile app and verify the product's authenticity within seconds. This solution eliminates the need for a special device, making it easily accessible to consumers, field inspectors, supply chain, and custom officers. The StellaGuard packaging line cameras capture the star pattern on the label and stores it in the AuthentiTrack Cloud.

For more information, contact info@covectra.com or go to https://www.covectra.com/products/stellaguard/

About CovectraCovectra provides complete serialization, track & trace, and authentication technologies to secure, trace and manage products across the entire supply chain, extending to the unit dose level. Transforming supply chains with end unit traceability from the packaging line to the cloud, we enable customers to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, luxury goods, and tobacco industries. With over 3 billion serial numbers issued worldwide, Covectra helps to combat counterfeiting & product diversion and to facilitate product recalls. To learn more, visit us at www.covectra.com, or follow us on Twitter at @COVECTRA1 and LinkedIn.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Laura MacSweeney, Red Javelin 339-221-0614 laura@redjavelin.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covectra-introduces-next-generation-stellaguard---smart-label-and-mobile-authentication-solution-to-combat-counterfeiting-of-products-301231792.html

SOURCE Covectra