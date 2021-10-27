Covalent Metrology Announces Analytical Services Partnership With Toray Research Center, Inc.

The partnership provides expanded analytical services for new advanced material and product applications for semiconductor and battery industries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent Metrology (Silicon Valley California) and Toray Research Center, Inc. ( Tokyo, Japan) are partnering to deliver highly advanced analytical chemistry capabilities. Bolstering Covalent's vast services portfolio, the partnership introduces analytical methods which will support innovators in numerous industries, including the semiconductor, battery, and polymer sectors.

Covalent Metrology is a top North American analytical services company and Toray Research Center is a leading provider of advanced research & development services. The two organizations will partner to fuel faster, more strategic research and development in client projects, advanced materials, and in the field of metrology services.

Covalent clients will benefit immediately from access to new, top-quality analytical methods such as:

Rutherford Backscattering Spectrometry (RBS) - achieves fast, quantitative analysis of the composition of thin-films and advanced materials without the need for reference standards. This technique is accompanied by several variant testing modes, including: Micro-RBS: produces accurate composition analysis and depth profiles in a micron-scale region High-resolution RBS: generates accurate, composition analysis and depth profiles with nanometer-scale depth-resolution and high energy-resolution Nano-Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (Nano-SIMS) - provides quantitative element analysis with high lateral resolution and sensitivity for trace species detection. Cathodoluminescence (CL) - probes crystal defects, stress, and chemical composition in solid samples and can accompany any other SEM analysis in situ.

By partnering with Covalent, the Toray Research Center can collaborate with Covalent's world-class experts in tackling new challenges for method development spanning new industries and applications. Both companies will work together to push the limits of metrology services and enhance analysis speed and yielded insight.

Craig Hunter, Chief Executive Officer at Covalent Metrology says, "This new partnership marks a step forward in Covalent's core mission to provide top-quality characterization services to R&D teams across the globe. We are thrilled to partner with the esteemed experts at Toray Research Center to deliver new kinds of analysis to our clients, as well as to advance our shared metrology technologies and methods."

About Covalent MetrologyCovalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 30+ industries.

About Toray Research Center, IncToray Research Center is a leading company in analytical service industry with over 40 years of experience based in Japan. "Contributing to society with advanced technology" is our basic philosophy. By providing high quality analytical services based on innovative analytical technologies and physical analysis, we provide technical support for "root cause analysis" and "problem solving" for issues that arise in the research, development, and manufacturing stages of our customers. Through our analytical services, we hope to continue to be a better partner for our customers in their product development.

