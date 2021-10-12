Covalent Metrology And Teledyne CETAC Technologies Announce New Partnership To Advance Research In Analytical Chemistry Applications And Instrumentation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent Metrology, a leading North American provider of analytical services, has partnered with Teledyne Photon Machines, part of Teledyne CETAC Technologies, a proven leader in sample-handing and sample-introduction equipment used in spectroscopic analysis, to develop and deliver more advanced analytical chemistry capabilities. The partners will collaborate in researching new applications of Teledyne CETAC's cutting-edge technologies for elemental analysis. Scientists and engineers in advanced materials, semiconductors, environmental, medical, and biotechnology industries will benefit from expanded access to these advanced analytical tools through the Covalent platform.

The partnership's inaugural instrument installed is the new Teledyne Photon Machine's Iridia Laser Ablation System. Laser Ablation (LA) is a technique used to ablate signal particles from solid and powder samples and transport these into an inductively-coupled-plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS). Bypassing digestion problems and recipes, this method facilitates exceptional elemental and isotopic sensitivity and enables direct quantitative compositional analysis to be performed on solid materials with minimal or no other sample preparation required. The Iridia system also provides a powerful suite of data processing tools and modular, automated workflows that deliver top-quality data with rapid run-times, and is optimized to ensure analytical performance and method customizability. This system is adaptable to diverse research and engineering applications across many industries: supporting bulk elemental analysis, isotopic analysis, defect characterization, depth profiling, and more.

"With clients from over 30 different industries, Covalent is uniquely positioned to support Teledyne CETAC's ongoing research into method and applications development on the Iridia and other systems," stated Damon Green, Teledyne CETAC Technologies VP Technology & Product Line Manager for Laser Ablation. "The Iridia platform was brought to market after collaboration with some of the most accomplished academic partners in the field of analytical laser ablation. It was important for us to develop a system that was not just well engineered, but also able to provide proven analytical results without compromise. Partnering with Covalent is an exciting and important next step to allow us to leverage this technology across a far greater range of applications and sample types, and to allow Covalent to answer analytical questions that were previously difficult or impossible to address," added Green.

Teledyne CETAC and Covalent will partner to expand the Iridia system's utility for new markets, such as batteries and energy storage, semiconductors, biotechnology, and medical devices. In addition, Covalent's team of analytical chemistry experts can provide real-world performance feedback to bolster future advances in Teledyne CETAC's other products and instruments, as well as new types of analysis techniques that can take advantage of advanced laser ablation technology.

Dr. Jeff Sullivan, Vice President of Analytical Services at Covalent Metrology, states: "Top-quality sample preparation and sample introduction methods are crucial for the highly-sensitive spectroscopic techniques used in analytical chemistry. We are thrilled to partner with Teledyne CETAC, a global leader in spectroscopy solutions, to bring our clients new technologies that can both enhance their analysis and broaden the kinds of samples we can characterize."

About Covalent MetrologyCovalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 30+ industries.

About Teledyne CETAC TechnologiesTeledyne CETAC Technologies, based in Omaha, NE USA is a worldwide leader in sample handling and sample introduction technologies for elemental analysis. Teledyne CETAC Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets a family of products and services for customers around the world, for use in every industry where rapid and accurate determination of trace element concentrations is required.

