COUSINS PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FULL BUILDING LEASE WITH AMAZON AT DOMAIN 9 DEVELOPMENT IN AUSTIN

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (CUZ) - Get Cousins Properties Incorporated Report announced today that it has signed a 330,000 square foot lease with Amazon to occupy 100% of its Domain 9 development in Austin. Amazon employs more than 3,000 people in Austin and currently leases space at several other Cousins assets within the Domain submarket. Amazon plans to occupy the new space in Domain 9 in three phases beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

"Demand for office space at the Domain is as strong as it has ever been. With the addition of this new development, our 2.5 million square foot Domain portfolio is 99.7% leased," said Colin Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cousins Properties. "We have additional sites that can accommodate at least another 1.5 million square feet of new development in the Domain submarket. Our team has been working diligently on plans for Domain Central, situated in the core of the submarket, which will be a multi-phased project and the next step of our growth in the Domain."

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com .

